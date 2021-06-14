Automattic (WordPress) buys Day One, the personal diary app

Automatic, best known for being the owner of WordPress and Tumblr, announced the purchase of Day One, the popular application to manage a personal diary on mobile devices and computers. As is often the case in this type of situation, the parties involved have not disclosed the amount of the acquisition. However, Eli Budelli, Head of Applications at Automattic, shared some details about the future of Day One after the important event.

Among the points, it stands out, mainly, that Day One will maintain its current operation and performance. In fact, Paul Mayne, CEO and founder of the platform, will continue to lead the operations. Of course, Automattic points out that will promote the integration of Day One with other services; Among which are, of course, WordPress and Tumblr. Plus, they’ll keep your focus on key features like peer-to-peer encryption, cross-device syncing, and privacy.

“We are pleased to welcome Day One to the Automattic team. Day One is a private journal app that makes writing a simple pleasure. A beautifully designed user experience has earned the app prestigious awards They include the App Store Editor’s Choice, App of the Year and Apple’s Design Award, along with high praise from The New York Times, The Washington Post, Time, Wired and more, “they mention.

“When you want to share specific posts, or even entire magazines with the world, you can expect seamless integrations with WordPress.com and Tumblr to do just that. On the other hand, importing your favorite content from WordPress.com and Tumblr on the first day is on the short-term roadmap. “

Day one started out as an exclusive iPhone application, although over the years it expanded to other apple devices such as the iPad, Apple Watch and macOS. In fact, it is currently also available on Android and desktop browsers through an extension. Since its inception, it has stolen the eyes of many users, especially thanks to a very pleasant and easy-to-use interface.

