Automattic buys Pocket Casts and enters the world of podcasts

Automattic continues to expand its horizons and is now immersing itself in the world of podcasts. The company behind WordPress announced the purchase of Pocket Casts, the popular platform that has a presence on both mobile and desktop, the web and other devices.

Details regarding the acquisition are scant. What was known was that Pocket Casts had been on sale since last January, after being acquired by an American consortium of public radio stations in 2018. Previous owners included National Public Radio (NPR) and WNYC Studios; however, despite the popularity of the app, the service suffered significant economic losses during 2020.

According to Automattic’s announcement, the podcast platform will continue to function as it has been until now. In fact, Pocket Casts co-founders – Philip Simpson and Russell Ivanovic – will continue to lead the team behind this service.

As part of Automattic, Pocket Casts will continue to provide you with the features you need to enjoy your favorite podcasts (or find something new). We’ll explore deep integration between WordPress.com and Pocket Casts, making it easier to distribute and listen to podcasts. We are thrilled that we can continue to provide our users with a multitude of ways to tell and interact with stories that matter.

Pocket Casts joins the growing Automattic catalog

Photo by C DX on Unsplash

With the purchase of Pocket Casts, Automattic appears to be stand as an important rival in the sector. Let’s remember that Spotify and Apple were some of the last big names in the technological medium to strongly turn to the world of podcasts. Even Netflix is ​​putting more and more effort into its own effort within this genre.

It is also worth remembering that Automattic recently bought the Day One personal diary app. In 2019, meanwhile, the firm behind WordPress.com took over Tumblr; by then the popularity of the microblogging platform had dropped considerably after passing through the hands of Yahoo! and Verizon.

Pocket Casts is free to access through the applications for iOS and Android. It is also possible buy an annual subscription that allows you to enter the versions for web, Windows and macOS. It also supports playback through Apple Watch, CarPlay, Android Auto, Sonos and Alexa.

