Automatic transcription reaches Twitter voice tweets

Voice tweets, which arrived on the social platform in June of last year, first as a test in iOS, have since this Thursday with a new feature that makes them more accessible: automatic transcription.

When a user records a voice message, the transcript will appear automatically with the reproduction of the same, as the company explains through its Support profile on the social network. Here it explains that to see the text in the web version you have to click the ‘CC’ button.

It is a function demanded by the Twitter user community and in which the company has been working for months in order to make the platform more accessible.

The voice tweets were born to “bring a more human touch” to Twitter, as the company claimed in its day, because in written posts “sometimes nuances of the conversation get lost”.

These messages have a 140 second limit per post -as the original Twitter character extension-. In cases where this maximum is exceeded, but the user continues to record, another voice ‘tweet’ will be automatically created. A thread will appear to join the following voice tweets.