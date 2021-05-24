Autographed card of the number one Dominican prospect in the Major Leagues sold for $ 198,030



Wander Franco has participated in training camps with Tampa Bay.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Wander franco It’s one of the names that are heard the most in the Major League environment without the player in question having debuted. It is not for less, the Dominican He is the No. 1 prospect this year according to the ranking published by the MLB. The desire to see him debut in the best baseball in the world is real and crosses all kinds of barriers. This Saturday, A card of the 20-year-old shortstop was auctioned and sold for $ 198,030.. Impressive.

It was the most expensive card that Franco has sold so far. Without having stepped on a major league field in an official game. This speaks to the trust that many people have in the Baní native, who was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays in the Dominican Republic in 2018.

Franco had not played in a class higher than Class A until this season, in which he has integrated the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate team in Triple A. He averages .268 average, with 19 hits, 3 home runs and 12 RBIs in 17 games. This Sunday he hit an RBI triple: he has a good bat and a lot of speed. In addition, he can perform in almost all positions of the table, since he has played second and third base.

Your Major League Moment Is Coming Soon.