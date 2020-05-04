On the Iztacalco stage they will attend to people with mild symptoms, but who cannot be in their homes, said Zoé Robledo, director of the IMSS.

The Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack of Mexico City will attend Covid-19 patients, reported this Sunday Zoé Robledo Aburto, director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

The Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome will be enabled as a Covid-19 hospital to support 192 beds, plus 26 intensive care units as well as dining rooms and dressing rooms

Through his official Twitter account @zoerobledo, he informed that this venue will mainly attend to people with mild symptoms, but what cannot be in their homes, that is, carry a Ambulatory care.

Sunday, 7 in the morning and we are heading to the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome where an Expansion Hospital is being enabled to have more beds for patients # COVID19 Here at CDMX we have 17 reconversion hospitals, and today more than ever we must grow.

“This place is being enabled to have a expansion hospital that allows us to have more beds, especially for patients with mild symptoms but requiring hospitalization, who cannot go home and carry the disease on an outpatient basis, “he said.

We supervise the construction of what will be the Expansion Hospital at the Hermanos Rdz Autodrome. Eight hospitalization modules were installed for 192 beds, plus 26 intensive care beds. Dr. Olvera, head of Medical Infrastructure of @Tu_IMSS tells us how we are doing.

This reconversion action, he noted, is part of the efforts in Mexico City where a significant growth.

Oak Grove Aburto recalled that on CDMX, the IMSS has 17 reconversion hospitals between the High Specialty Medical Units and second level Hospitals.

“Is a effort that has been made and for several weeks. (…) Today more than ever here in Mexico City is when we need to growr (so) everyone who needs a bed can have it, “he said.

According to the latest data provided by the local government, the Mexico City has six thousand 13 confirmed cases accumulateds, of which one thousand 805 are active, and 3,996 suspects.

There is two thousand 212 people hospitalized, 824 intubated, requiring a bed and a mechanical fan, and 451 deaths have been registered.

84-year-old patient with diabetes and hypertension beats # COVID__19 All our appreciation and thanks to the medical staff of the Gral. Hospital of Zone No. 4 of the @IMSSNL for their extraordinary work.

The Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack is famous in the world for being one of the most beautiful, festive and boisterous settings, during the annual season that the Formula 1, even with record attendance between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which was 339 thousand 967 fans.

There where the engines roar and fireballs reach 372.5 kilometers per hour speed, the doors are opened to give patients serenity, security and medical care for this respiratory disease.

(With information from Notimex)