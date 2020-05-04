Notimex. – The Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, in Mexico City, will serve patients with Covid-19, reported the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto

Through his official Twitter account @zoerobledo

The venue will serve mainly for people with mild symptoms but who cannot be at home, that is, take ambulatory care.

“This place is being enabled to have an expansion hospital that allows us to have more beds, especially for patients with mild symptoms but who require hospitalization, they cannot go home and carry the disease on an outpatient basis“He commented.

Follow the information about the economy and business in Forbes Mexico

This reconversion action, he noted, is part of the efforts in Mexico City where significant growth is required at this time. He recalled that on CDMX, the IMSS has 17 reconversion hospitals between the High Specialty Medical Units and the second level Hospitals.

We supervise the construction of what will be the Expansion Hospital at the Hermanos Rdz Autodrome. Eight hospitalization modules were installed for 192 beds, plus 26 intensive care beds. Dr. Olvera, head of Medical Infrastructure of @Tu_IMSS tells us how we are doing. pic.twitter.com/Zpg4OPGnc3 – Zoé Robledo (@zoerobledo) May 3, 2020

“It is an effort that has been made and for several weeks. (…) Today more than ever here in Mexico City is when we need to grow (so that) everyone who needs a bed can have it, ”he said.

According to the latest data provided by the local government, Mexico City has 6,013 accumulated confirmed cases, of which 1,805 are active, and 3,996 suspects.

We recommend: Athletes have the ‘feeling’ that the Olympics will be in 2022