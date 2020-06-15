The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will set up a COVID-19 expansion hospital at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome in Mexico City, in order to have 218 beds to serve patients with symptoms of coronavirus, but requiring hospitalization.

It is expected that this space will be enabled the second fortnight of May and will begin operations in stages until it reaches its maximum capacity, which is 1,536 patients, with an average hospital stay of 3 to 5 days.

Of the 218 beds, 26 will be destined for critical respiratory care and the rest will be divided into 8 modules with 24 beds each to attend to convalescent patients. All beds will have oxygen.

The expansion hospital will also have six emergency offices, a respiratory triage, an essential testing laboratory, pharmacy, warehouse, medical residence, dining room and biomedicine.

When touring the facilities of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, stressed that this expansion hospital will allow Mexico City to have significant growth in the medical care of COVID-19 patients.

He noted that in the IMSS there are 17 reconversion units between the High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) and Second Level hospitals.