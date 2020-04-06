Anuel AA seems to be quite bored this season at home, so he decided to do a little self-bullying and criticize his own song. What was missing!

We all know about the particular style of Anuel AA in networks: he is irreverent and he is almost always playing pranks on himself.

But this time, we don’t know, but we think that boredom is perhaps taking its toll, and he dedicated a rather heavy tweet to one of his songs.

It is his song “What would it be”, specifically one of his verses, with which he took the opportunity to affirm that this song was useless.

“The fire is burning … what a shit song Hahahahaha I got cracked,” admitted the boyfriend of the also reggaetonera Karol G.

