Auto Shanghai 2011: the first auto show in the post-covid era

The anecdote of the beginning of the Shanghai Auto Show was starred by a girl who climbed on the hood of a Tesla Model 3 to protest that the brakes on his electric car were failing. “They are invisible killers. Tesla has faulty brakes. I demand they fix it,” he shouted Monday morning as the security team at Elon Musk’s company booth tried to prevent witnesses from making videos so the moment would not turn. viral. They did not succeed.

The girl protested because her father had crashed a month ago at the wheel of a Model 3. Although the accident report indicated speeding – according to the company announced -, the images of the girl on top of the Tesla circulated in the Chinese media, which they took advantage of to put a taunt to the American manufacturer, generalizing with the “discontent of the Chinese public”, in favor of the national electric vehicles.

Toyota BZ X4.

Tesla has long been under Beijing’s scrutiny. A month ago he already starred in one of the most surreal incidents of so far this year in the Asian giant. China limited the use of Tesla vehicles in some regions that were near military installations. The reason broken down by the state newspapers that serve as speakers of the Chinese Communist Party: the fear that the sensors that Tesla vehicles are equipped with, including external cameras, could send information to the United States. Elon Musk himself came out publicly to deny that information and to deny that the Teslas spied on China.

The Tesla booth at the Shanghai Hall, after Monday’s incident, is now surrounded by a much larger security team. Although the line of men in suits with ear rings spoils a good panoramic photo of the new models, it does not prevent people from approaching the Model Y of which Tesla sold 100,000 units in January in just 10 hours.

Electric cars

The fervor for electric vehicles in its first world market continues to grow. A fact: in 2019 more electric cars were sold in China than in the rest of the world combined. That year, the Chinese Ministry of Industry announced that cars powered by alternative energy – especially electric cars – will represent 25% of the country’s sales by 2025. Ten years later, that percentage will rise to 50%.

Nissan X-Trail.

For this reason, the headlines that surround the coverage of the Shanghai Hall are full of references to new electric models to face Tesla. One of the loudest is making Audi A6 e-tron, with a body of 4.96 meters in length and 1.96 in width, which is committed to exclusively electric propulsion, based on the future Premium Electric Platform (PPE), with an expected range of more than 700 km. There is also curiosity about the MG Cyberster, a fully electric two-seater sports car with a range of 800 km.

There are about 1,000 car manufacturers and suppliers who will be presenting their new models for 10 days at the XIX China International Automobile Industry Exhibition. But the main novelty is that one of the most important auto shows in the world can be held, almost normally, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. About a million visitors are expected.

In China, the old normality, at least something that looks a lot like it, has long ago returned to stay. Without cases of local infections, the use of masks on the streets is no longer mandatory. Although the fair has not gotten rid of some strict requirements: all participants must present a negative PCR test and at the entrance they must go through temperature controls. In addition, everyone has to download the health app developed by the Chinese authorities. On Monday and Tuesday the fair opened for the press. This Wednesday is the official opening.

Audi A6 e-tron concept.

“China is the only place in the world where you can still hold physical car shows,” Leon Li, Rolls-Royce China Director, told the media., which boasted that the British manufacturer’s sales during the last quarter have represented 30% of total sales worldwide.

25 million cars

In 2020, more than 25 million units were sold in the Asian giant. In general, the Chinese car market continues its recovery with an 81.7% rise in sales in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2020, when the coronavirus caused closures across the country and sales fell. Considerable growth even more if you look at the data for New Energy Vehicles (NEV) -electric cars and plug-in hybrids-, which reached 490,000 units during the first quarter, 248.4% more compared to the same period of the year. previous.

In the gigantic 360,000 square meter pavilion with 12 rooms of the National Convention and Exhibition Center, are the largest automobile manufacturers in the world. But, this year, one of the main novelties is the participation of Chinese tech giants like Huawei, which has unveiled its intelligent driving system in collaboration with the Chinese automaker Arcfox.

“A system suitable for all road conditions, including handling traffic lights and turns, which remains a mission impossible for Tesla,” an employee of the Shenzhen company tells the Chinese newspaper Global Times. Although, according to Wang Jun, president of Huawei’s smart car business unit, they will still not make cars on their own. “We are only looking to offer smart car solutions, including hardware and software components,” says Wang.

MG Cyberster, a roadster sports concept.

Huawei is one of the Chinese tech giants that, like Alibaba, Tencent Holdings, Baidu and Xiaomi, has entered the world of electric and smart vehicles. For the Shanghai fair it has launched the Alpha S (it has a price in China of 49,550 euros), with 5G connectivity, a 4D imaging radar, an autonomous driving platform and an intelligent thermal management. According to the company, the Alpha S is capable of autonomous driving at level 3 (on a scale of five levels). The Tesla Autopilot is certified at level 2.

Another of the most surprising stands at the Shanghai Hall is occupied by the Chinese manufacturer, which presents its latest models of flying cars and announced that it will launch the next generation of these air vehicles, with capacity for two passengers, by the end of the year.

