La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 30, 2020, p. 22

The auto parts industry in Mexico yesterday warned of a paralysis of production chains in the United States if the Puebla government prevents it from reopening, as of June 1, some plants that closed due to the crisis of the new coronavirus.

The government of that entity recently prevented the reopening of the automotive sector, despite having the green light from the federal government for being considered essential, and this week said that it can be reactivated on June 15, when they will be governed by a traffic light system that will begin on Monday in the rest of the country.

Puebla is home to automakers like Volkswagen and Audi, and parts manufacturers like Rassini, Thyssenkrupp and Benteler.

The National Auto Parts Industry (INA) said that a large part of the companies that supply the North American chain are located there, where they assure that a vehicle cannot be manufactured without Mexican parts.

We see it very serious and serious that it will not be allowed to reopen from the first June, since the consequence will be the stoppage of production chains in the United States, said Alberto Bustamante, director of foreign trade at the INA.

To avoid disruptions in the value chains, the INA proposed to the Puebla governor, Miguel Barbosa, to authorize the immediate start of a list of companies that he did not want to detail and whose staff represents approximately 11 percent of the nearly 97 thousand manufacturing automotive employees of the state.

We could start with between 30 and 50 percent (of the payroll) in each of these companies (…) 11 percent is a very considerable number so as not to put the population in Puebla at risk and thereby guarantee supply, Alberto Bustamante explained.

The entity records 2,662 positive cases of Covid-19 of the 81,400 cases as of Thursday throughout the country, as well as 335 deaths from a national accumulated that has already exceeded 9,000, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Previously, various automotive associations had jointly requested the state president to allow them to start the reactivation of their plants in the entity as soon as possible, after Barbosa opposed the reopening by decree.

