The main Spanish associations applaud the measures

They assure that the initiative was “very necessary to reactivate the sector”

The main associations related to the automobile industry in Spain have endorsed the government’s support plan and are in line with the guidelines set for the renewal of the vehicle fleet towards the ecological transition.

The Prime Minister announced yesterday the first traces of a plan to reactivate the automotive sector in Spain and today it has been confirmed: 3,750 million euros will be earmarked to incentivize the purchase of vehicles, especially the most ecological ones.

This plan came after a series of pressures from the main associations in the sector, one of the most affected by the coronavirus crisis. However, from these same organizations they have applauded on this occasion the initiative for the future.

As much the associations of manufacturers of vehicles and components, ANFAC and SERNAUTO, as those of distribution and commercialization of vehicles, FACONAUTO and GANVAM, affirm that it is a plan “very necessary to reactivate the sector”.

At the same time, these associations welcome the unity between the Government and the sector, and hope that the trend continues with the aim of recovering the pace as soon as possible and thus reducing the impact of the crisis.

As for the future, they hope that these measures will lead to the attraction of investors and projects to advance their ‘mission’ of having more sustainable mobility that revalue the situation of the automotive sector in Spain.

José Vicente de los Mozos, president of ANFAC:

“This plan includes a large part of the needs that the industry has in the short term, to overcome this crisis, such as the renovation of the park or the promotion of electric mobility, but it also welcomes the commitment and strategy that, as manufacturers, we reflect in our Plan AUTO 2020-40, presented to the Government on March 2, and which sets out a clear strategy for the transformation of the industry towards future mobility, with commitments to decarbonisation and digitization very present. ”

“The key now is in the speed of the application of the measures, that this plan is implemented simply and quickly to guarantee its effectiveness. The automotive brands in Spain, which I represent at ANFAC, are key to the recovery of the economy and we need rapid market activation to regain employment and revitalize factories and sales. ”

Maria Helena Antolin, President of SERNAUTO:

“For automotive suppliers, who invest more than 4% of our turnover in R + D + i, it is a priority to tax process innovation, a measure that will be a very effective lever for the sector to move forward with a firm and determined footing in the technological and ecological transition, through the development of new processes and would allow to attract more models to Spain and the suppliers to remain competitive. ”

“We appreciate the Government’s commitment to measures to promote VET and continuous training and to work together on the processes necessary for qualification and training in new technologies and new concepts of mobility. It is key to strengthen the training skills of our professionals to boost competitiveness and employment. ”

Gerardo Pérez, President of FACONAUTO:

“This plan is going to give very good news. It is going to make the dealer networks recover all their jobs, all the professionals who are now in ERTE. It is orderly, fair and reinforces our commitment to the environment, without neglecting any In this way, the concessionaires will be in a position to maintain the 161,500 jobs that we generate, for which we also commit our productive and training investments for the coming years throughout the national geography. ”

“The Spanish automotive market has to be robust in a few years that will be key, with the horizon of digitization and decarbonisation of the park. This plan is a great starting point, but we must be ambitious and continue working together to take advantage of the opportunities that this new reality will bring for employment and economic activity. ”

Raúl Palacios, President of GANVAM:

“This boost plan means recognizing the automotive sector as a priority and will allow it to stay alive after the shock caused by the coronavirus thanks to an ambitious short-term reactivation strategy. We are talking about the largest unitary economic endowment that is granted to a renewal program since 2012 and respecting the principle of technological neutrality that we have defended so much, including the pre-owned one and with additional aid so that the lower incomes can also access an efficient vehicle. ”

“Now, it is important that, as has been said, they are activated from now on so that the market can recover its pulse as soon as possible and generate a positive chain effect on the economy and employment. On the other hand, it is very important to continue working in the articulation of medium-term measures to be able to orient the sector towards the future “.

“For this, it is essential, as the plan includes, to focus on human capital and investment in innovation. If we want Spain to be an international automotive hub that attracts investors, resources for innovation must be oriented to transform both manufacturing models and operational models and for the same reason, we must be able to train qualified professionals who respond to the demands of the digital context. Only then we will be a benchmark. ”

