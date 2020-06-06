Alejandro Alegría

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. twenty-one

For the second consecutive month, the automotive industry’s exports plummeted 95 percent last May, while vehicle production contracted to a lesser extent, as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, according to data published yesterday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Although in April the sales of vehicles to the exterior of the country observed a fall of 90 percent, in the fifth month of the year the contraction was accentuated, reaching 95 percent annually.

The automakers only exported 15,888 light vehicles, which meant a difference of 289,779 compared to May last year.

In the accumulated of the year, the industry has only exported 822 thousand 246 units, which represents 604 thousand 97 less than in the first five months of 2019, that is, a fall of 42.3 percent.

Mazda was the automaker that saw a total slump in its exports, while FCA saw a 99.4 percent decline, followed by General Motors with 98.9.

In contrast, the BMW Group exported 1,100 vehicles, which meant a contraction of only 9 percent compared to May 2019.

On the production side, automakers established in Mexico reported a 93.6 percent decrease, a less negative result compared to the previous month, as they restarted operations in the last week of May.

The companies in the sector assembled 22,119 vehicles, which represented a difference of 327,941 with respect to the same month last year.

In the accumulated of the year, production totaled 934 thousand 234, a figure that meant a fall of 43.1 percent compared to the first five months of 2019, when one million 643 thousand 766 were manufactured.

Audi, Volkswagen and JAC were the automakers that reported total collapses of their productions. Mazda only made 97, so it dropped 98.4.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor only produced 623 units, which meant a 97.9 percent contraction.

By contrast, BMW recorded the least sharp drop in May by reporting 336 cars.

The results for June are expected to be more positive compared to April and May, as from the first day of this month the sector officially resumed activities, although at 40 percent of its total capacity.

In addition, the companies established in Puebla still do not operate due to the decree imposed by the governor of that entity, Miguel Barbosa Huerta.