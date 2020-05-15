Mexico City.- The world will change after this pandemic, nothing will be the same, we have heard this phrase, but some are beginning to make it happen: a group of businessmen launched the initiative Auto concerts with the hashtag #FromYourAuto.

A group of companies and promoters have decided to present the first series of Auto Concerts in Mexico City as part of an initiative that aims to contribute to the economic revival of the entertainment industry in Mexico.

The idea is that these events take place at the end of June and July, in the middle of summer.

Are MH Music Live, Rock Show Entertainment, Switch it, Meximm Mexico International Music Market, Blu2 Entertainment, Wild Side Press, Capital Nation, the promoters of the project.

The shows can be enjoyed from the comfort of the car and also through Live Stream, with a maximum total of 800 fans per event who can enjoy the show from their vehicles.

In addition to thousands more from the comfort of your home.

Front-line artists promise at events produced from Mexico City to relive the magic of live performances.

There is no poster yet.

How will the Auto concert come true?

This concept will allow you to enjoy the live show safely:

From the comfort of a vehicle, transmitting the audio through the FM radio, using an assigned frequency.

Tickets will be sold electronically and then scanned upon accessing the day of the event.

The model is committed to complying with all the sanitation measures required so that none of the concert attendees, as well as the operators, technicians and staff members may be at risk of contagion.

The security protocols will allow keeping the possibility of contagion to zero, since personal interaction is restricted.

With this proposal, which will be presented these days to the authorities to obtain the permits, these entrepreneurs intend to innovate in the entertainment industry in Mexico.

Auto concerts are an ambitious concept that is expected to be replicated soon in other states.

The studies carried out indicate that a thousand temporary jobs would be opened for workers in the music and entertainment industry. The technicians have been unemployed for two months without income from the Covid-19 pandemic. .

The implementation of this type of projects will open new markets, as well as offer companies and sponsors new niches of opportunity.

The exact dates of the Auto concerts, properties and talents that will be part of the poster will be announced soon.

As well as the platforms through which access to the concert and live broadcasts can be acquired.

Currently this type of Auto concerts have been enjoyed in Europe for several years.

