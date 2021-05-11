Autistic mom kicked out of Six Flags because her shorts were “too short”



The story of a mother kicked out of a park in Six Flags it has filled the entire nation with indignation.

Bailey Breedlove of Colorado posted a moving message on Facebook and TikTok, along with a video of the incident in Okahoma City park. The mother is autistic and was bullied and threatened by Six Flags manager and a policewoman, because supposedly her shorts were too short.

The video of what happened on April 30, when she visited the park with her 11-year-old daughter, went viral as the little girl burst into tears in fright.

“It was a traumatizing experience,” the mother wrote on social networks, explaining that she entered the park without any problem with her family, but was later harassed.

The young woman said that a police officer in the park yelled at her daughter for using skates in an inappropriate area. That same officer “took her by the arm” and told her that her shorts were too short.

“I did not commit any crime and I went with my boyfriend, because I am autistic and I have difficulties speaking with police,” he explained. “The police kept yelling at me and calling for reinforcements.”

“Then an extremely incompetent manager showed up and started harassing me about my body. They told me I had to go buy some shorts, but I’m not obliged to buy something I don’t want “added.

After being pressured, Breedlove agreed to buy new shorts so her family could enjoy their walk, but she was threatened with other crimes and was escorted out.

“She was escorted to the exit. When I was going to leave, the officer crossed my path and demanded my identification. When I asked him why, he just said that ‘she was the police.’

The young woman recorded everything that happened to record the illegal tactics in the park against visitors.

In the video it is observed that the manager tells him that he caused disorder, not caring that his daughter is bathed in tears.

“Look at this. Look what he did to my daughter, ”says the mother, pointing to the minor.

“They never identified themselves with their license plate numbers. I was terrified of going to jail for my shorts, ”she wrote in her post.

“His policemen made my daughter cry by threatening her mother of going to jail, it is illegal,” said the young woman, who was punished and banned for five years without being able to re-enter the park.

The woman already got on Contact Oklahoma City Police To find out the identity of the policemen, he also hired a lawyer.

