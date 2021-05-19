Autism: how to break the myths

In this sense, Dawson has led a study, published in Autism, in which he analyzed 104 children between 16 and 31 months. Of them, 22 had ASD and the rest had a normal developmental delay. The goal was to verify whether early detection is possible. The minors watched a video on a tablet and were called by name. While 63% of the children with normal delay answered the call, only one of the children with ASD turned to hear his name.

“Young children and babies who will develop autism pay attention to the world in a very different way,” Dawson notes. And he adds: “To reach a diagnosis we observe their social skills, how they respond to their name, if they resort to eye contact and if they have repetitive or unusual behaviors”

It is true that the smaller the more complex the detection, but the important thing in this case is that the earlier a diagnosis is made, the more possibilities there are to intervene and provide you with more tools to improve your development. But it’s not just about them: the environment plays a fundamental role in achieving a fuller life with ASD.

“Society must be respectful of diversity,” explains Vidriales. “They have different ways of understanding the world – he continues – and the ideal is that we find ourselves in a middle ground. People with ASD have always had to adapt to leisure, to business, to study, but there is little flexibility in society to adapt to this difference that ultimately enriches ”.

The professor of cognitive psychology and specialist in ASD Ángel Rivière, wrote a letter in which he indicated what a person with autism would ask for if he could send it. And the first paragraph is key: «Don’t worry about me, if I get anxious. Respect my rhythm. You can always relate to me if you understand my needs and my special way of understanding reality. Do not get depressed, the normal thing is that I advance and develop more and more ».

To achieve this, the biggest obstacle is debunking the myths. “I think there are still many myths,” agrees Vidriales. For example, that autism has an emotional link because there is a failure in the relationship with the mother mainly. This is false, and it has caused a lot of pain in the families. Autistics are also said to choose to behave in a certain way, such as their isolation. And the latest myth is that autism can be cured. We see news that talk about treatments that reverse autism or make it disappear…. They don’t: ASD will accompany someone who has it throughout their lives, but with the right supports they can have a good quality of life. To say that it has a cure is a fraud. And, sometimes, treatments are proposed that can have health consequences ”.

The Vaccine Myth

Another myth is that of vaccines as responsible for autism. It was all based on a scientific study published in The Lancet by Andrew Jeremy Wakefield. According to their results, the MMR vaccine was linked to the appearance of this disorder, the problem is that all the data used were falsified. Wakefield lost his license and The Lancet withdrew his newspaper article … but the damage was done.

“This has been a very difficult year, especially due to stress,” says Vidriales. And he adds: “The lack of resources and routines has caused many treatments to be delayed and progress to halt. With everyone at home, there was a lack of routine: they stopped going to school, to work … They need a routine, a preparation and in a few months everything changed ”.

But it is not all about difficulties and there is much room to move forward. Although experts highlight the difficulty for social relationships or understanding language (verbal and visual), these characteristics do not define the disorder. There are a series of capacities in the people who are part of this group that, without being linked to a superlative intelligence (as the cinema makes us believe), are highly valued in different areas. Their need for routines, for example, makes them extremely meticulous and attentive to all the details.

This makes them very suitable for tasks related to minutiae, mechanical and manual or artisan trades that are disappearing. Another advantage is that by not understanding the double meanings of language or word games, their literalism makes them people who do not lie or manipulate, nor do they have an interest in looking good by complying with certain social norms. Thus, they are capable of making decisions based on objective criteria and not on prejudices or intuitions. Yes, they need time. Like the one that society owes them.