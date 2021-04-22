Authors of AstraZeneca’s First Explanation of Thrombi Are Suspicious of the Manufacturing Process

Greinacher’s team targets adenovirus and human cells released in the manufacturing process

They also highlight the possible effect of a component used by AstraZeneca, but not by Janssen

It is practically ruled out that being a woman and young is a risk factor

The team of German hematologists who published the first solid hypothesis about the origin of the rare thrombi associated with AstraZeneca vaccine against covid-19 has expanded its investigation and aims to certain phases of the manufacturing process that could be related to clinical pictures.

At the same time, the investigation increases the list of possible ‘culprits’ and remains in doubt as to whether other adenovirus-based vaccines will be affected and how much, which people are susceptible and whether it is possible to tackle the root problem to eradicate this rare side effect.

“Not the whole story is told, doing it will take years, but the key aspects are now clear,” Greinacher said Tuesday during a telematic meeting that SINC had access to.

Researchers believe that something in the vaccine interacts with a protein on platelets called platelet factor 4 (PF4), which triggers an autoimmune reaction. Until now the main suspect was the adenovirus that uses the drug to trick our body into convincing it to generate an immune response against SARS-CoV-2.

But before ending up inside the syringe, the adenoviruses have to multiply. Like all viruses, they need to grow inside a cell. Therein lies the first finding of the new study: Oxford / AstraZeneca serum contains non-viral proteins that originate during the manufacturing process. “They are not just from adenovirus, half are derived from human cells that are used to multiply “Greinacher announced.

More than just adenovirus

The researchers used three imaging techniques to look at the immune complexes that PF4 forms. According to Greinacher, these include the adenovirus proteins, but “probably” also those carried over during manufacturing.

In addition, they verified that one of the components of the vaccine, EDTA (ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), present in “relatively high” amounts, it caused capillary leakage in mice. This would explain why an intramuscular injection elicits a general immune response with antibody formation.

“We found in all affected individuals antibodies against the proteins present in the vaccine that, when they enter the vascular system, form immune complexes that cause inflammation,” said Greinacher. This causes platelets to activate and the autoimmune reaction begins.

“The conclusions are very clear: complexes are formed, EDTA increases vascular permeability, and virus components cause an inflammatory reaction“Vicente Vicente, who has not participated in the study, summarizes to SINC the head of the Hematology Service of the Morales Meseguer University Hospital in Murcia. However, the work raises new questions.

“The problem is that the spectrum is broadening”, comments the researcher from King’s College London (UK) José Jiménez about the new suspect who has entered the scene. “They have seen the mechanism in patients who have suffered it, but what happens in those who have not? We don’t know why it happens in some people and not in others, “Vicente wonders.

“We focus on understanding which components of the vaccine may be responsible for preventing it in the future and informing them of therapeutic approaches and recommendations,” said Greinacher during the meeting, aware that there are still many unknowns to solve.

What about other adenovirus vaccines?

Greinacher’s study was conducted with samples from VITT (vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia) patients who had received the Oxford / AstraZeneca serum, but his hypothesis is that the mechanisms involved could affect other adenovirus-based ones. Shortly before, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced a possible link between these rare conditions and the Janssen vaccine.

“The next step should be to compare different adenovirus vaccines to see if they are very different, because each one uses a different S protein “, Jiménez explains.” If they look at the components of the vaccine and the adenovirus proteins one by one to see which one binds to PF4, they would rule out whether it is the adenovirus or not. ”

“Other researchers have found that adenovirus proteins bind to platelets and PF4, but vaccine adenoviruses are different from each other and I’m not sure what we’ve found is generalizable to others, “Greinacher noted, who admitted that “we have to study it and we have not done it yet.” Aware that the Janssen vaccine is also in the spotlight, the researcher announced that his team will join forces with the company to better understand what is happening.

To date, 8 cases have been found associated with the Janssen vaccine, 287 associated with the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine and none connected with the Russian Sputnik V or with the Chinese CanSino. Although several factors could explain these differences, including the ability to detect, Greinacher theorizes that the answer could be in those non-viral proteins entrained in the manufacture, which form immune complexes. “I don’t know if other vaccines will also have them, they probably have fewer, so smaller complexes are formed that cause less inflammation” and therefore a smoother response.

Jiménez, however, is cautious about the role that non-viral proteins play in this process. “They have detected very small amounts and that does not mean that they are responsible or have an effect on the person”, it states. In this sense, Greinacher believes that the problem “surely depends on many things”, from the amount of EDTA – which the Janssen vaccine does not use – to that of cellular proteins.

The authors explain in prepublication that the inflammatory response produced by the vaccine components “appears to be an important and potentially remediable cofactor” in this process. That is why they add that “It could be reduced by reducing impurities and stopping using EDTA”, if the latter is a possibility.

That the origin of the problem was in the processing of the vaccine could explain that no cases have been found associated with the Sputnik V vaccine, whose managers boast of its “highly purified” product using a “four-phase technology”.

“It is not a disease of young women”

The initial large proportion of VITT cases among young women led to the question of whether this population group was at special risk. Asked by SINC about it, Greinacher assured that it is “increasingly skeptical” about this correlation.

“In Germany it occurs in young women because 73% of the toilets are “he explained. Although he commented that women are somewhat more likely to develop a response against PF4, he believes that what is observed is an artifact because a large part of the vaccinated population is female.

“The information I have from Canada is that they are beginning to see it in men and women alike, and in the UK it is quite balanced although it tends somewhat towards women. It is not a disease of young women, “he reassured.