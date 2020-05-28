Boxing and other combat sports may return to Las Vegas in early June after the Nevada State Athletic Commission cleared fights on Wednesday without the presence of fans.

Those responsible for the commission gave the green light to two boxing evenings, presented by promoter Top Rank, as well as two events of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mixed martial arts championship.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fighting was suspended in mid-March in Las Vegas, where its world-famous hotels and casinos will begin to open their doors on June 4 with regulations on physical distance and limitation of people.

The UFC events will take place at its own facilities on June 6, while Top Rank manager Bob Arum will offer boxing matches on June 9 and 11 at the MGM Grand hotel-casino. The commission’s decision, announced in a conference call, comes a day after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak moved the state into the second phase of a plan to reopen activities during the pandemic, which includes holding events. sports without public.

In the main boxing match on June 9, undefeated American featherweight Shakur Stevenson (13-0, 7 KOs) is expected to face Puerto Rican Félix Caraballo (13-1, two draws and 9 KOs). Top Rank plans to hold events every Tuesday and Thursday through June 25 with boxers like Americans Jessie Magdaleno and Joshua Greer; Puerto Ricans José Pedraza and Christopher Díaz, and Mexican Alex Saucedo, reported the ESPN network.

The UFC has established with the commission a contagion prevention plan that includes testing fighters upon arrival in Las Vegas and after the fight.

Sports revival

Action.

After being paralyzed for nearly two months, sports began to revive in early May in the United States with tennis mini-tournaments, charity golf games, and NASCAR series car races, in addition to the UFC fights.