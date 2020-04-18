Technology will thus make it possible for lovers, their families and friends to witness a wedding without violating the restriction that prohibits the agglomeration of New Yorkers.

EFE –

The pandemic of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 will no longer be an impediment to love in New York. The state governor, Democrat Andrew Cuomo, has announced this Saturday that there will be no more excuses for couples who want get marry have no trouble carrying out your dream and will allow the links through Zoom or others telematic platforms.

Technology will thus make it possible for lovers, their families and friends to witness a wedding without violating the restriction that prohibits the agglomeration of New Yorkers and to maintain, more than two meters, a distance to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“You can get the license to get married through Internet“Cuomo said in his daily press conference on the situation of the coronavirus and added that he has authorized that the ceremonies can be done through video or other platforms such as Zoom.

“There are no excuses, you can do it for Zoom. Yes or no, “he said with a big smile to show that the serious public health situation should not prevent New Yorkers in love from fulfilling their dreams.

New York, like other states in the United States and countries, have banned sporting or cultural events and the concentration of many people, social distancing and work from home have also been ordered as tools to prevent the spread of the virus, which has disrupted the lives of millions of people who have had to postpone important events, such as weddings, including actress and singer Jennifer López.

But technology has come to the rescue of many who have been able get marry in some countries through platforms, to which New York State will now join.