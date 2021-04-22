Authorize employment for non-immigrant Venezuelan students in the US

The Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, authorized new measures to provide relief to Venezuelan citizens who are legal nonimmigrant students (F-1) so that they can apply for employment authorization.

The notice suspends certain regulatory requirements for non-immigrant students of Venezuelan nationality (regardless of the way they were born) and who are experiencing serious economic difficulties as a direct result of the current humanitarian crisis in the South American country.

“The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will consider a nonimmigrant student who receives employment authorization through this notice to be engaged in a ‘full course of study’ for the duration of the employment authorization, if the nonimmigrant student satisfies the minimum course load requirement described in this notice ”, reads the official statement.

As of that publication, the suspension of employment limitations is available until September 9, 2022, for those in legal F-1 nonimmigrant status as of April 22, 2021.

F-1 nonimmigrant students must meet these conditions:

They are citizens of Venezuela, regardless of the country of birth. They were legally present in the United States with an F-1 nonimmigrant status on April 22, 2021. They are enrolled in an academic institution certified by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) for the enrollment of nonimmigrant students F -1. They currently maintain F-1 nonimmigrant status. They are experiencing severe economic difficulties as a direct result of the current humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

The new measure will apply to those participating in private kindergarten through grade 12, public schools through grades 9-12, and undergraduate and graduate education.

These nonimmigrant students can apply for employment authorization, work longer hours while school is in session, and reduce the student’s course load while continuing to maintain F-1 nonimmigrant student status.