The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, authorized this Sunday the return to work of people who cannot do it from home and “unlimited” exits to do sports and sunbathe, presenting “a first outline of a road map” for get out of the confinement imposed on March 23.

In a televised speech, the conservative leader urged to respect the rules of hygiene and personal distance, under penalty of fine, and urged not to use public transport and travel by car, bicycle or on foot.

The new measures, which will be canceled if a pandemic outbreak is detected, will only apply in England – the most populous region in the United Kingdom, with 56 million inhabitants out of a total of 66.6 million – as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own powers and have already warned that they will maintain confinement.

The leaders of the autonomous governments have indicated that they will keep the message of “staying at home” instead of adopting the one promoted now by the central government, which urges “to be alert, control the virus, save lives.”

Johnson said today that, starting this week, “there will be a shift in emphasis” in England, and people who cannot work from home, such as construction or manufacturing employees, are asked to “be actively encouraged to go to work”.

He assured that guidelines will be provided to companies to facilitate personal protection and distancing measures, in the face of criticism from unions, which have warned that they will not recommend return if security is not guaranteed.

The Prime Minister also encouraged citizens to go out into the streets from Wednesday on an “unlimited” basis to play sports, “sunbathe in the local park”, drive to other places and play sports in a group, although only with residents of the same address.

In “the second step” of this road map, conditional on there not being a re-emergence of the pandemic, Johnson anticipated that in June some shops and elementary schools may partially reopen only for some courses, while in July secondary schools could do so. and the hospitality sector.

The head of the government also announced that he is preparing to impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine “soon” for people arriving by plane from other countries to the United Kingdom, although he did not specify more details.

The United Kingdom remains the country in Europe with the most deaths from coronavirus, after adding 269 in 24 hours to 31,855, although it is estimated that the actual number of deaths attributable to the virus could rise to 36,800.

