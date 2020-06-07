Argentine athletes classified for the Tokyo Olympics will be able to resume their training, complying with health protocols corresponding in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, such as anticipated by TNT Sports.

The decision was communicated by Lammens and Arrondo to the authorities the national sports federations, athletes and coaches from various disciplines, yesterday in a virtual meeting in which the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) also participated, Gerardo Werthein.

In the next few hours, the Ministry of Health of the Nation must approve the protocols presented for each of the federations and associations, and from there, the details of the conditions will be defined in which those returns will take place, such as the stages, schedules and modalities of the training sessions.

This Zoom on Friday afternoon-night, in which almost 70 people participated, stood out Diego Schwartzman, Rosario Luchetti, Santiago Lange, Paula Pareto, Germán Chiaraviglio, Santiago Gómez Cora, Sergio Hernández, Carlos Retegui and Gustavo Roldán.

Minister Lammens argued that “after several weeks of rigorous joint work with the Olympic Committee and with the federations we were able to find this solution so that our and our Olympic athletes restart their preparation for the Games. The trainings will be carried out with very strict protocols, the objective is that our athletes arrive in the best conditions in Tokyo, but taking care of the health of themselves and the entire population. ”

Meanwhile, Arrondo said that “we took a very important step and in this sense we have been working intensively to be able to comply with the sanitary measures provided by the Government, but in turn taking into account the needs of the athletes who will represent us in Tokyo , that in the framework of this pandemic that affects us all, they have their scheduled training deadlines ”.

The main measures arranged are:

Each athlete must have the updated “Caring” application, with up-to-date health data and act according to approved protocols.

The federations and associations defined with the national sports authorities a “road map” to design training scenarios and schedules, and the accommodations for the athletes.

In the event that it is necessary to transfer an athlete or delegation in the case of group sports, the place of accommodation and training must be specified, and authorization will be issued for exclusively traveling that itinerary.

The current sanitary conditions are maintained, so that the athletes will be kept in isolation in the fixed place of residence (either domicile or other accommodation in case of transfer), they can only move to and from the training place, They must keep the conditions provided in the protocols, both in social distancing and in personal care.

In the case of group sports, physical and technical activities are provided for each discipline to respect these health protocol provisions.

Regarding the Cenard, it will remain CLOSED for the general activity and only the athletes representing the federations and associations that raised the respective request for use in this instance will be able to access to complete their training, at certain times and by groups. .

At the moment, meetings are held with the entities that represent the Paralympic sport to delineate in the medium term the return of their athletes to practices, given that the Paralympic Games have a later date than the one set for the Olympic Games.