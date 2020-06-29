The beaches of Isla del Padre and Bocachica will also be closed to avoid the influx of people

By: Web Writing

Texas.- County authorities Cameron in Texas they will implement a curfew from tomorrow Tuesday, this measure will affect the Father island and Brownsville, in the United States.

The measure adopted by the authorities is given the increase in infections by Covid-19.

According to county judge Eddie Treviño, the curfew It will be applied from 22:00 and until 6:00 for those under 17 years of age. And for people over 18 years of age, the measure is implemented from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The beaches of the Father island and Bocachica will also be closed to avoid the influx of people.

So far the county of Cameron It has 2,183 infected with Covid-19.