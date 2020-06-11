The covid-19 ruined the beauty salon business 3:01

. – Two Missouri stylists, who worked while they had coronaviruses, did not infect the 140 clients they treated despite having symptoms of covid-19 at the time, local health officials said.

Both stylists worked at the same Great Clips hair salon in Springfield for more than a week in mid-May.

All clients and stylists wore facial covers, and the salon had established other measures, such as chair spacing and staggered appointments, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said this week.

Of the 140 clients and seven potentially exposed coworkers, 46 were tested negative. All others were quarantined during the incubation period for the new coronavirus. The 14-day incubation period has passed with no new outbreaks linked to the room, county health officials said.

During the quarantine, those who were not tested received a twice-daily call from health officials asking if they had symptoms related to covid-19, said Kathryn Wall, spokeswoman for the Springfield-Green County Health Department.

County health officials said the results were encouraging and said they are investigating the case for information on how to stop the spread and help with efforts in future investigations.

“This is exciting news about the value of wearing face masks to prevent covid-19,” said Clay Goddard, county health director. “We are taking a closer look at the details of these exposures, including what types of face covers were used and what other precautions were taken to achieve this encouraging result.”

Studies have found that physical distancing and wearing a mask are the two best ways to prevent transmission of the new coronavirus.

This month, a study published in the Lancet medical journal found that people should stay two meters away and wear face covers. He said the chance of transmission without a face mask was 17.4%, while that percentage fell to 3.1% when wearing a mask. The World Health Organization urged countries to encourage the general public to wear cloth masks in areas where the coronavirus is spreading.

Are the fabric masks useful?

One stylist had worked with 56 clients in the salon, while the second had seen 84 clients and seven coworkers. They went to the hairdresser for about eight days and ended on May 20.

The salon kept impeccable records that made contact tracing possible, Goddard said. But he warned of the overwhelming risks in such incidents.

“We can’t have many more of these (cases),” he said at a press conference. “We cannot make this a regular habit or our capacities as a community will be strained.”

Great Clips said it appreciated the results.

“All customers who were evaluated for covid-19 after visiting a Great Clips franchise salon in Springfield have confirmed negative results. Along with our 1,100 independent franchises, we care deeply about the well-being of customers, salon staff, and the communities where we serve, and we are grateful for the health of these individuals, ”he said in a statement to CNN affiliate KYTV.

More than 112,000 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, where the number of confirmed cases is more than 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. In Missouri, the virus has killed more than 850 people and infected more than 15,000.