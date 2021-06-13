Thirteen wounded after shooting in Austin: Authorities reported that the attacker escaped.

Miami World – AP

One person opened fire early Saturday in a busy downtown Austin bar and restaurant district, injuring 13 people, including two seriously, authorities said.

Investigators were unable to obtain a detailed description of the shooter who fled, but believe it was a man, said acting local police chief Joseph Chacón at a press conference at 4 a.m.

He said authorities were investigating what caused the shooting. Investigators were examining surveillance videos and other evidence, and Chacón asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.

The shooting started just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street. The street was barricaded at the time to prevent vehicular traffic, Chacón said.

Eleven of the injured were transferred to the same local hospital and the other two to other hospitals, the chief said.

“Our agents responded very quickly,” he added. “They were able to begin immediately the measures to save the lives of many of these injured, such as the application of tourniquets and chest seals.”

Some police officers took the patients to the hospital because of the chaotic scene of the shooting, where it was difficult to contain the crowd and carry ambulances to the wounded, Chacón said.