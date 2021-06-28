Authorities lied to the residents of the collapsed building in Miami: “Your condo is in very good condition”



Rescue bodies continue to search for survivors.

Photo: GIORGIO VIERA / . / .

There was a report from an engineer who stated that there was structural damage in Champlain Towers that could be risky, but a month later the then construction director of the city of Surfside lied to the inhabitants claiming that their condo was in “very good condition.”

The report obtained by the Miami Herald is based on the minutes of a meeting of the apartment owners’ board, which took place in November 2018.

Ross Prieto was the responsible official, who left office last year. He had reviewed Frank Morabito’s engineer report from Morabito Consultants, but there is another report from the engineering firm Thomas E. Henz.

Mara Chouela, a member of the condominium board, sent a copy to Prieto two days before the meeting, in order to obtain an official position and make decisions. There is an email confirming the request to review the report and give suggestions for precautions.

The report detailed “abundant cracks” in concrete columns, beams and walls, the Herald report noted.

Prieto told the Florida newspaper that he “did not know anything about it,” that it was something from 2018. Then he did not want to speak, citing the suggestion of a lawyer.

“The records published on Sunday showed that the morning after attending the meeting, Prieto sent an email to the then municipal administrator Guillermo Olmedillo to report that it ‘went very well’ and that ‘the response was very positive from everyone in the room.‘”, Says the newspaper. “He also said he was impressed with the condo association’s proactive approach to its next required 40-year recertification.”

So far the recovery of 10 bodies, of which nine have been identified. There are 152 missing persons and, on the fourth day of the search, the hopes of finding them alive are lower.

The relatives of the disappeared have allowed the collection of DNA, while the rescue bodies continue with the arduous work, which has not stopped since Thursday at 2:00 a.m.