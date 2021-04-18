Authorities issue warning and release video of a child being sucked by a Peloton Tread + treadmill



CPSC is aware of 39 cases in which children were sucked under the Tread + treadmill.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

With at least One death and 39 reports of multiple injuries to minors caused by the Peloton Tread + treadmill, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued an “urgent warning” because the machine poses serious risks to the safety of young children and pets.

Until this Saturday the CPSC has the belief that the Peloton Tread + poses a serious risk to young children of injury, fractures and even death. The warning comes from the concern of multiple reports of children being trapped and dragged under the rear roller of the machine. The CPSC asks consumers with children at home “to stop using the product immediately.”

The CPSC has shared a video of an incident where our two young children playing with the activated treadmill before a ball gets caught underneath and lifts the machine off the ground pinning one of the minors underneath. Fortunately the boy survived.

The agency advised consumers with young children and pets stop using the Tread + treadmill immediately as in at least one case where a parent was using the treadmill at the time, showing that the danger cannot be avoided by simply lifting the machine when not in use, the agency said.

Should you have a Peloton treadmill CPSC advises keeping it in a locked room to prevent children and pets from approaching it while it is on. It also recommends storing the safety key and disconnecting the appliance from the mains and away from children. In addition, sports objects should be kept at a safe distance from the treadmill.

Peloton’s reaction

This Saturday the Peloton company described the warning as inaccurate and misleading. The company objected to the CPSC’s request to withdraw the product from the market arguing that improper use, and not treadmill design, is to blame for these incidents.

Platoon said there is no reason to immediately stop using the Tread +. The sporting goods company said that if the treadmill’s safety key had been used as instructed, that could have prevented the accident.

Peloton claimed that it attempted to collaborate with the CPSC on a joint announcement that would reveal the dangers of not following the Tread + safety warnings, but the company said the agency “was not willing to participate in any discussion” before posting your consumer safety alert.

Peloton is willing to partner with the CPSC to keep consumers safe while using their products.

On Saturday the CPSC said it continues to investigate “all known incidents” with the treadmill and asked that people report accidents on their website or through their customer service line at 800-638-2772. According to CNN, a voluntary recall has not been issued because Peloton has refused to stop selling the Tread + or to offer repairs or replacements for the machines.

