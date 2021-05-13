Authorities in Texas have not yet established cause of death of Erica Hernández, found in a vehicle in an artificial lake



Illustrative image of a police patrol.

Photo: INA FASSBENDER / AFP / Getty Images

Authorities in Texas have yet to establish Erica Hernández’s cause of death, the Hispanic mother who disappeared on April 17 and whose body was recovered Tuesday in a man-made lake in Pearland.

The Pearland Police Department confirmed the discovery of the body of the missing woman in Houston in a statement on their social networks this Wednesday.

The remains of the Mexican were recovered at night Inside a black 2020 GMC Acadia pickup submerged in the man-made lake.

“The Pearland Police Department expresses its condolences to the family and all those affected by this tragedy. The investigation into the death of Ms. Hernández is still active and continues“Says the message on the Department’s Facebook page.

The last time Hernández was seen alive she had left a friend’s house. However, he remained in contact with her on the phone as she made her way home, where Hernández lived with her three children and their father.

Hernández went to her best friend’s house around 9:30 p.m. to bring her food, and she stayed there until about 2:30 a.m. Her friend wrote her messages on the return trip to make sure she got to her destination safely. The last one was sent at 3:04; Erica replied saying that she was about five minutes from home.

When her friend wrote it minutes later, she received no response.

Call from Érica Hernández to an unknown phone

The most recent report from the Telemundo network indicates that, according to the relatives of the deceased, the telephone records revealed that a call was made from Hernández’s phone at 2:50 am to a number they did not recognize.

At a press conference yesterday afternoon, Pearland Police Department spokesman Jason Wells indicated that Hernández’s vehicle may have hit a curb before falling into the water.

The forensic doctor must establish the cause of death after conducting the corresponding toxicological tests and autopsy. Wells added that the investigation by detectives assigned to the case is still in its early stages.

In the first days after his disappearance, the Houston police together with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), told local media that It was not ruled out that the Hispanic woman had been the victim of a crime.

Security cameras captured the last movements of Hernández, 40, alive.

A video from a home shows the woman after leaving food at a friend’s house on April 17 while her three children waited in the car.