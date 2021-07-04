Authorities in Florida to expedite demolition of partially collapsed building in Surfside in the face of storm Elsa



With the two bodies found today, the number of missing in Champlain Towers South stands at 124.

Photo: Michael Reaves / .

MIAMI, Florida – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed Saturday that two more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of the partially collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, bringing the death toll to 24.

At a press conference it was also announced that the demolition of the part of the building that is still standing it will take place before the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Florida, scheduled for Monday.

According to Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, the demolition will take place “as soon as tomorrow.

A “dramatic decision” before the arrival of storm Elsa

It is a “dramatic decision” that has had to be made to prevent the storm from bringing down the remaining part of the Champlain Towers South building.

In this way, it is possible to “control” to which place the remains of the building fall and prevent further damage, as well as “protect the evidence” and allow search and control tasks to continue as long as the weather conditions allow. said the mayor.

The mayor’s office has hired specialists to perform the task and engineers will monitor the entire process, Levine Cava said.

Elsa, who is currently close to the Dominican Republic, it can reach the Florida Keys, in the extreme south of the state, next Monday and, according to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center, the current trajectory indicates that it will be heading towards the west coast of the state instead of the east.

If these forecasts hold, there would be no direct impact from Elsa in the Miami area.

