Authorities in Chile approve the interpellation of the Minister of Health

(CNN Spanish) – The Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday to question the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris Mancilla, on July 20, due to the government’s handling of the covid-19 pandemic, Congress reported in a statement.

According to the deputies, Paris Mancilla will be asked about “matters related to the exercise of his position, based on pandemic fatigue, the entry of the new delta variant and the saturation of the health care network, both public and private.”

In his appearance before the legislators, the official must report on the strategy to face the pandemic, the health measures implemented, the transparency and traceability in decision-making and the care plan for health workers, among other issues, according to the statement. .

Paris Mancilla had not spoken publicly about the interpellation on Thursday and did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by CNN.

The appeal to the Minister of Health – which was endorsed with 66 votes in favor, 42 against and 4 abstentions by the deputies – was approved the same day that the government announced a 20% reduction in new infections during the last week, according to the Ministry of Health.

Until this Thursday, Chile reported 1,558,557 confirmed cases, 32,588 deaths and 1,502,411 people recovered from covid-19.

Regarding vaccinations, the Government said that at least 12,613,555 people have received a first dose of the vaccine against the disease.