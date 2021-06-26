Authorities have yet to establish a jail where Derek Chauvin will serve a 22-year sentence for murdering George Floyd



Philonise Floyd (c), one of George Floyd’s brothers, speaks at a press conference outside the Hennepin County Courthouse, where Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Photo: Stephen Maturen / .

For now, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, will remain locked up in the Oak Park Heights correctional facility where he has been kept since he was convicted of the events on 20 last April.

Minnesota Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald told CNN that 45-year-old Chauvin will continue in a restricted unit and separated from the rest of the inmates.

“This is your current housing allowance. Their final location has not been determined, but their safety is our overriding concern when establishing the site, ”Fitzgerald said, noting that Chauvin was segregated for his overall safety.

The prison facility to which the convict was transferred back located by Stillwater, about 25 miles east of downtown Minneapolis.

To make the decision to transfer the prisoner, several factors will be taken into consideration, among which the sentence time, the characteristics of the offenses, criminal history and institutional adjustment stand out.

All the spaces of the Administrative Control Unit where the former policeman remains have surveillance cameras and correctional officers give rounds every 30 minutes. Every time a prisoner re-enters the prison, they are subjected to psychological evaluations.

This Friday, Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22 and a half years in prison. Technically, on the second-degree murder charge alone, the most serious of the three for which he was convicted, Chauvin faced up to 40 years in prison. While for the third degree murder charge, the defendant was exposed to a maximum sentence of 25 years, and up to 10 years for unintentional murder.

But how Chauvin had no criminal record He could only be sentenced to a maximum of 12 1/2 years in prison for each of the first two charges and 4 years in prison for the third, according to state sentencing guidelines.

Although many applauded the sentence for representing a precedent in police brutality killings against blacks, some relatives expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the trial.

Floyd’s relatives dissatisfied with the sentence

Floyd’s nephew, Brandon Williams, was one of those who expressed his discontent. “Twenty-two and a half years is not enough.

We deserve a life sentence ”, he argued.

“What kind of message are we sending to our country? … That you can kill a man in cold blood and get slapped on the wrist. So I don’t celebrate this. I don’t celebrate it at all. But I am going to hold a guilty conviction against a police officer who killed a black man because many times we have seen that they kill us and there is no problem with that, ”Williams said.

Rodney Floyd, the victim’s younger brother, expressed himself in the same vein.

“This here, this 22-year sentence that this man was given is a slap on the wrist. We are serving a life sentence by not having him with us. And that hurts me to death, “he added.

