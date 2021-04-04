Authorities detect new scams with the stimulus check



Cybercrime experts have warned that scams could increase with the arrival of the third stimulus check.

Photo: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

With the arrival of the third stimulus check, more and more criminals seek to commit fraud and take your money through different techniques. One of them is stealing your identity and filing an unemployment claim on your behalf without your realizing it.

Crime networks have discovered how to file an unemployment claim just by using your name, date of birth, address, social security number, and even your bank account.

Three Pittsburgh residents who allegedly conspired to provide false information on Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA) applications filed false claims on behalf of at least 90 people with an estimated value of more than $ 880,000. Fortunately they were arrested last week, as confirmed by Pittsburgh Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

As of this week, the Attorney General’s Office has charged 32 individuals, including 24 inmates and their accomplices, for filing fraudulent unemployment claims whose value exceeds $ 3.1 million dollars in illegally obtained funds.

The Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Labor estimates that more than $ 63 billion dollars have been paid for fraud, 10% of the total amount has been obtained from unemployment programs related to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020.

Faced with this latest round of stimulus checks granted by the American Rescue Plan, you should be aware of a new round of scams that the authorities have alerted.

Two things to keep in mind

At this time you should be careful since criminals are sending emails with a fake message that says “pay this money and you will get your stimulus check.”

In another mail scammers ask you to fill out an online form so they can get your stimulus check. Nevertheless, in both cases it is a scam as criminals get your data and steal your full identity.

Ignore those messages, if what you want to check is the status of your stimulus check you should go to the IRS website and use their Get My Payment tool or check if your money is on its way in the form of a paper check or debit card through the tool called Informed Delivery that has been enabled by the United States Postal Service.

