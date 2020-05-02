New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York City public schools and those of Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties will suspend their classes in order to stop the number of possible coronavirus infections.

The Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk Public Schools will be closed for two weeks, beginning Monday, March 16.

Referring to the free food and extracurricular evening programs, the state president said details will be provided in the coming hours.

He urged the municipal government to develop a plan in the next 24 hours that ensures that those students who depend on free breakfast and lunch programs continue to receive this benefit.

Likewise, special support is planned for those employees of the health sector and emergency brigades who may have access to childcare, according to their needs.

Schools in New York City will also close beginning March 16, and the first attempt to reinstate classes will be through April 20. However, the Mayor pointed out that there is a possibility that the suspension will last for the rest of the school year.

De Blasio pointed out that, at least for this coming week, the schools will remain open to provide minors with the benefits of the free food program.

In this regard, the president of the Council expressed on social networks: “Thank you, Governor Cuomo for saying that NYC schools will close soon and request a plan in the next 24 hours. We must take actions that limit the spread of #coronavirus. We can and we must find a way to responsibly close schools. “

Thank you @NYGovCuomo for saying that NYC schools will close soon and asking for a plan in next 24 hours. We must take action to limit the spread of #coronavirus. We can and we must figure out a way to close schools responsibly. – NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) March 15, 2020

