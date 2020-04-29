AMLO’s initiative to be able to reallocate resources through the Treasury during economic emergencies did not sit well with the opposition to its government (Photo: Steve Allen / Infobae México)

Legislators from different opposition parties harshly criticized in the last hours the proposal that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent to the Chamber of Deputies, with which it seeks to control from the Treasury the reallocation of the budget during economic emergencies.

One of the most drastic voices was that of the deputy of the PRI (Institutional Revolutionary Party), Héctor Yunes, who said that the president’s initiative “is a shortcut on his route to impose a dictatorship on us”.

It is the claim to exercise it as if it were your personal assets, without inspection processes or evaluation of results

According to Yunes, his 13 years of parliamentary experience have allowed him to understand with absolute clarity that the approval of the budget is an exclusive power of the Lower House and the mechanism of counterbalance to the president, regardless of its name.

Deputy Héctor Yunes assured that AMLO seeks to impose a dictatorship (Video: PRI Deputies) (Infobae)

“It is a lie that the President requires appropriating the Budget to face the pandemic. Since January he has had the time and money for it, and he has not wanted to do it.“He asserted. According to the legislator, López Obrador will seek to “take over” public money to finance “white elephants” such as the Dos Bocas refinery, the Santa Lucia International Airport and the Maya Train, the three major infrastructure projects of this administration.

The bench of the PRD (Party of the Democratic Revolution), for its part, described the proposal as “illegal authoritarian claim” of the Mexican President and reiterated that “will not endorse any initiative that seeks to grant excessive powers to the Executive and that violates and weakens the powers of the Legislative Branch. “

This would break the division of powers and attempt against one of the fundamental bases of democracy.

Antonio Ortega Martínez secretary of the Finance Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, stated that behind the initiative “what is intended is to legalize one more cut and deepen ‘austericide’ as a resource to meet government requirements and the economic crisis that affects Mexicans. “

PRD legislators called AMLO’s proposal an interference with the powers of Congress (Photo: PRD Deputies)

The deputy Guadalupe Almaguer, in turn, He pointed out an “insatiable voracity” of López Obrador to be able to manage public resources at his discretion, and also seeks to submit to the Legislative Branch, especially to the Chamber of Deputies.

Almaguer specified that also implies a usurpation of functions of Congress. The PRD warned that, in the event that the majority of Morena, López Obrador’s party, endorses the initiative, as expected, with its respective modifications, they will look for legal alternatives to challenge it.

Citizen Movement (MC) also criticized the proposal calling it unconstitutional. “It violates the provisions contained in article 74 of the Constitution by seeking to take away from the Legislative Branch its powers in budgetary matters, seeking to make a change in the law whose application would be discretionary,” they pointed out.

MC, whose leader in Deputies in Tonatiuh Bravo, called AMLO’s proposal unconstitutional (Photo: Graciela López / Cuartoscuro)

With this attribution, López Obrador “attempts against the balance and respect between Powers, which would be a serious blow to the democratic system of checks and balances in our country and to the elementary principles of transparency and accountability ”, they added.

“What was not analyzed, discussed or voted last year, President, he cannot spend it, it would be a crime of embezzlement, treason, if he does we will proceed accordingly”Said MC Senator Samuel García.

“The senators we are obliged to stop this legal aberration for being unconstitutional. The Court has to act accordingly and stop being in virtual sessions so that in a state of emergency it can bring down this legal blasphemy, ”he said.

The deputies would meet in an extraordinary way next Tuesday, May 5, in the middle of phase 3 of the coronavirus epidemic (Photo: Iván Méndez / Cuartoscuro)

The Chamber of Deputies, like the Senate, has majorities from Morena. It is expected that in the next few hours, the committees of the Lower House will approve the initiative and go to plenary. However, since the ordinary period of sessions ends this Thursday, the Permanent Commission must call an extraordinary session.

The call is expected to be made next Tuesday, May 5. Thus, legislators will meet during phase 3, of accelerated contagions, of the coronavirus epidemic that affects the country and that until this Tuesday it has left 1,569 dead and 16,752 confirmed positive cases.

Already in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and later in the Senate, the proposal will advance with simple majorities, which Morena holds in both venues. According to Mario Delgado, coordinator of the Morena deputies, some fundamental modifications will be made before approving it.

AMLO’s proposal has been criticized even within Morena, the party that led him to the presidency (Photo: Courtesy Presidency)

“For define when you have an economic emergency, you need clear indicators that the government does not produce, I think we are going to have to go to the Bank of Mexico, so that it gives a growth forecast and then the government can declare an economic emergency, “Delgado explained in an interview with W Radio.

Further, It will depend on how deep the emergency is to give the president flexibility, he said. “In a major emergency, which requires complete surgery on budget, there you will have to returngoing back to the Chamber of Deputies will set a limit, “he added.

However, Morena and López Obrador will still have to overcome one more obstacle: that the call for an extraordinary session be achieved in the Permanent Commission, which will be installed in the coming days.

Morena has a majority in both Houses of Congress, but is still one vote away from being able to issue a call for an extraordinary session in Deputies (Photo: Andrea Murcia / Cuartoscuro)

And is that a qualified majority is required, that is, with two thirds of the 37 members voting in favor. The problem for the allies of the López Obrador government is that they barely add 24 votes out of the 25 necessary to call the session.

The opposition cannot lose any of the 13 votes that it currently concentrates and, if it does not fragment, it could have a good hand at the negotiating table. However, the next few hours and days will be crucial to know what agreements the legislators will reach.

