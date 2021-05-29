Author of the San José shooting had 22,000 rounds of ammunition at home

15 minutes. The author of the shooting that killed nine people on Wednesday in San José (California, USA) and later committed suicide, had more than 22,000 rounds of ammunition in his home, which he deliberately set on fire, reported this Friday the Policeman.

Suspect Samuel J. Cassidy shot his co-workers in the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) shunting yard. However, according to research, he had chosen he chose who to target and who not.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith explained at a news conference that, in at least one case, Cassidy turned to one of her colleagues and said “I’m not going to shoot you.”

Smith also revealed that the suspect fired 39 times after entering his workplace armed with two semiautomatic pistols and eleven magazines of ammunition.

Train carriages are stored and serviced in the shunting yard, and the suspect was employed as a technician.

The rest of the deceased, who were identified on Thursday by the Police, they were all employees of the VTA, and therefore, companions of Cassidy.

Their names and ages are: Paul Delacruz Megía, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrián Balleza, 29; José De Jesús Hernández, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

The police received the first call warning of the shooting at 06:34 on Wednesday local time (13:34 GMT), just when the shift change occurred in which the employees of the night shift left and those in the morning arrived.

The agents who appeared in the area after receiving the alert did not fire a single shot. However, they cornered the suspect and they were able to observe how his life was shot.

Just before heading to the workplace, the suspect prepared a delayed device at his home in San José that caused a fire to break out just as he carried out the shooting.

Police are still investigating the motives behind the shooting and the suspect’s ex-wife told local media that decades ago, Cassidy had already threatened to kill people she worked with.