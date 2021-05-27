Author of the San José shooting committed suicide after killing 8 people

15 minutes. The perpetrator of the shooting that this Wednesday killed eight people in downtown San José (California, USA) committed suicide without exchanging shots with the police, said the spokesman for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Davis.

Davis pointed out that the agents who appeared at the scene after receiving the alert did not get to fire a single shot. However, they cornered the suspect and they were able to observe how he shot himself and took his own life.

In addition to the eight deaths – nine if the alleged perpetrator is also counted – several other people were injured. At least one of them is in critical condition in the hospital.

The shooting occurred in the maneuvering yard that the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has in San José. There they store and carry out maintenance tasks for the train cars.

The alleged perpetrator was a worker for the VTA, as are several of the victims, the police spokesman said.

Although Davis avoided identifying the suspect because it is an investigation still in progress, several local media assured that it is Sam James Cassidy, 57, who was employed as a technician at the VTA.

Police received the first warning call of the shooting at 06:34 on Wednesday morning local time (13:34 GMT), just when there was a shift change in which the employees of the night shift were leaving and those of the morning arrived.

At the time of the events, there were around forty people at the scene.

At the same time, the San José Police are investigating a fire declared at the same time in a residential area of ​​the city. According to local media, it would be the home of the author of the shots.

There was no one in the house, but large quantities of ammunition cartridges and gasoline cans have been found.

The VTA announced that its light rail service, which connects San José with neighboring cities, will stop operating at noon and during the next days in honor of the victims.

In the meantime, these routes will be covered with buses so as not to leave users without transportation options.