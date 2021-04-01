Author of brutal racist attack on Asian woman arrested in New York

15 minutes. The alleged perpetrator of the brutal racist attack on a 65-year-old Asian woman in the heart of Manhattan on Monday was arrested and charged with assault and a hate crime, the New York Police Department reported Wednesday.

Authorities, who had offered a $ 2,500 reward for information on his whereabouts, identified the attacker as 38-year-old Brandon Elliot, who spent 17 years in prison for the knife murder of his mother and has been on probation since two years ago.

The event was captured by a security camera in a nearby residential building. It took place this Monday around 11:40 a.m., when the woman was walking down a street near Times Square.

In one video you can see a man knocking the woman down with a kick and then kicking her several more times once she is on the ground. Authorities say the suspect made comments against the Asians during the event.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, although no further details are known about his health.

Absolutely unacceptable

In the video you can see a group of men who witness the attack who remain on the sidelines and do nothing to stop the attack.

As a result, these employees have been suspended from employment and pay pending an investigation.

Meanwhile, the city’s mayor described the assault as “totally disgusting and outrageous.” And he said it was “absolutely unacceptable” that witnesses did not intervene.

The increase in attacks against people of Asian origin in the United States have skyrocketed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

From March 2020 until the end of that year, the organization “Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate” registered almost 2,800 complaints. 240 of them including a physical attack.

In recent weeks, numerous marches have been registered around the country to denounce these episodes.