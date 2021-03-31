Author of brutal racist attack on 65-year-old Asian woman arrested in New York

The alleged author of the brutal racist assault on a 65-year-old Asian woman in the heart of Manhattan last Monday you have been arrested and charged with assault and a hate crime, the New York Police Department reported Wednesday.

The authorities, who had offered a reward of $ 2,500 for information on his whereabouts, They identified the attacker as Brandon Elliot, 38, who spent 17 years in prison for the stab murder of his mother and who had been on probation for two years.

NYC: Help @NYPDHateCrimes identify this individual. They want to talk to him about the assault of a 65 y / o woman, during which anti-Asian statements were made. This occurred just before noon today, near West 43rd St & 9th Ave. Anyone with Info ☎️ @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/40Ynpgfnjn – Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 30, 2021

The event, which is added to a wave of attacks against Asians in the US, It was captured by a security camera in a nearby residential building and took place this Monday around 11:40 a.m., when the woman was walking down a street near Times Square.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries

In a video distributed by the Police, it can be seen how a man knocks down a woman with a kick to the chest and then kicks him several more in the head once he is on the ground, while authorities say the suspect made comments against the Asians during the event.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 3/29/21 at approx 11:40 AM, in front of 360 W 43 St in Manhattan, the suspect punched and kicked a 65-year-old woman while making anti-Asian statements. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/WRE4kSHtRG – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 30, 2021

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, although no more details are known about his state of health. The video shows a group of men who witnessed the attack, among them workers from the residential building in front of which the attack took place, who stand aside and they do nothing to stop the aggression.

As a consequence, these employees have been suspended from employment and salary while an investigation is being carried out, as confirmed by representatives of the management of the property to the local media.

2,8000 complaints of “anti-Asian hatred”

Meanwhile, the city’s mayor has described the assault as “totally disgusting and outrageous “, and said it was “absolutely unacceptable” for witnesses not to intervene. The increase in attacks against people of Asian origin in the United States have skyrocketed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

From March 2020 to the end of that year, the organization “Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate” registered almost 2,800 complaints of “hate anti-Asian“across the country, 240 of them including a physical attack.

In recent weeks, numerous marches to report these episodes and to show solidarity with Asian minorities.