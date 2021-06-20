Authenticity of build 21996.1 confirmed

The appearance, earlier this week, of what until now was a supposed development version of Windows 11, has been without any doubt one of the informative events of the week. Build 21996.1, which has been circulating on the networks for a week in the form of ISO, has offered us the first approach to an operating system that has not yet been presented (its release will take place on the 24th), but that is already on everyone’s lips.

Throughout this week we have been able to see from its attractive desktop backgrounds, that here we tell you how you can install on your PC up to some hypothetical minimum requirements that, at least in the tests that I have done personally, do not seem to correspond with reality. We have even been able to verify, thanks to the opinions of our readers, that andquite a lot of expectations have been generated (both positive and negative, it must be said) regarding Windows 11.

Now, from the hand of said development version, there were also some rumors that pointed out that, in reality, It would not be Windows 11, but a modified version of Windows 10 to, speaking of course, tease everyone. And is that some of the elements of said Windows are identified as part of Windows 10, although there are substantial differences in the system, and when accessing the information of the same it is identified as Windows 11. And, to be honest, is a possibility that made sense and was therefore worth assessing.

Windows 11: confirmed by Microsoft

However, today it has come to us a confirmation that it is indeed a development version of Windows 11, and the source could not be more reliable, it is none other than Microsoft itself. Yes, you read it right, Microsoft has confirmed that build 21996.1 has allowed us to see the face of Windows 11 for the first time. Now, he has not done it directly and, in truth, his plans probably did not go through there.

But then what has happened? Well, as Fossbytes has detected, Microsoft has sent Google Japan a request to remove a link, based on the DMCA. It is a link to a web page from which the ISO can be downloaded, and the text of it is as follows: “Beebom.com’s article is distributing Windows 11 ISO (copyrighted to Microsoft). Please remove their article from the search. It is a leaked copy of the unreleased Windows 11 «. You can view the claim in the Lumen Database.

It is appreciated that Microsoft has been so explicit in the text sent to Google to remove the link, because twice, in this text, it confirms that it is indeed Windows 11. It seems that in Redmond they did not count on Lumen Database being supervised in this way, and that therefore their claim would be disseminated and, with it, the confirmation that we really are facing a version of the future operating system of Microsoft.