Authenticated logos reach Gmail so you know if the email from a brand or company is authentic | Technology

Google wants to combat phishing via email, with a new technology called BIMI.

The authentication it is an effective way of knowing if we are dealing with original content, or someone wants to deceive us.

Nowadays all websites have a lock to the left of their name in the browser, and if you tap on it you can see the certificate that proves who is behind it.

If you use Twitter you will have seen that brands or famous people have a blue mark in their name, certifying that they are the real person, and not someone posing as him. That’s because Twitter has contacted that person by phone or video call, and has verified that he is who he claims to be.

Google announced last July that it was going to start certify the logos of the main companies, so users know that the emails they receive are legal, and not a phishing attempt.

Now he announces that he has the system ready, and that he will begin to implement it in the next few days.

For this it will use a new certification technology call BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification).

BIMI uses a secure signature validation system through DMARC, which allows brands and companies to prove that they are themselves.

Google will receive keys to certify that identification, and will send back to the companies some logos validated by Google via the Verified Brand Certificates (VMC).

From that moment on the logos of these brands that you see in the emails, will show a special animation when you tap on them, as well as certification information.

Thus the user will quickly know if it is the original company, or from someone who is trying to impersonate her.

This new feature will begin to appear in emails “in the coming weeks,” according to Google’s press release.

Seems an effective way to fight phishing and other types of email scams that have done so much damage in recent decades.