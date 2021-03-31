Austria’s selfishness with vaccines

After more than a year of coronavirus, the arrival of vaccines has given hope in order to end the pandemic. However, the vaccination process in the European continent is being slow due to the scarce availability of doses, which has caused the first fissures in the European Union.

Although the joint purchase of vaccines by the European Commission to avoid wars and tensions between member countries, as soon as the first difficulties have arisen they have made its appearance friction.

Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria, threatens to block the purchase of new doses if he does not receive more vaccines. (Photo by ROLAND SCHLAGER / APA / AFP via Getty Images)

First they were countries like Hungary or Slovakia those who ignored the European strategy and decided to buy doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Now the pulse is starring Austria, which has raised the stakes: either receives a greater proportion of injections than those that correspond to it or will block the European purchase of an additional 100 million vaccines from Pfizer.

In other words, either I get my way or you all get annoyed. A selfish stance that goes against some of the principles on which the European Union is based, such as generosity or solidarity.

In the absence of vaccines, the European Commission is trying to find more to help boost vaccination programs in member countries. The agreement he reached with Pfizer included the acquisition of 500 million doses and left the door open to expand it by an additional 100 million by the end of 2021.

The deadline for making the decision is mid-April and has the advantage that the American manufacturer has committed to manage 10 of the 100 million before June 30. Everything seemed perfect until the Austrian meddling.

And it is that the country’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is defending that the Austrians receive a higher proportion of vaccines. It should be remembered that the current distribution system is made proportionally among member states based on their population. A fair system to ensure that all countries can reach 70% of vaccinated at the same time and that prevents there is a Europe at two speeds.

Read more

The Commission can buy more vaccines from Pfizer if Austria does not object. (Photo by Europa Press News / Europa Press via Getty Images)

However, Austria has broken the deck and demands to receive more doses than his due. Otherwise, it ensures that they will not give their approval to the arrival of the Pfizer doses. It should be noted that in the Union the agreements are reached unanimously, that is, a single country can block the decision made by the remaining 26. A full-blown blackmail that has caused outrage among diplomats.

According to Politico, there is a lot of anger with Austria for their low regard for the rest of the countries. Phrases such as “they are ready to endanger the lives of 50 million Europeans” or “solidarity is a one-way street in Vienna” have been heard in the corridors of Brussels.

Beyond population-based doses, the Union has also been exploring the possibility of be able to make special deliveries to countries in need. Right now they are Latvia and Bulgaria, but Austria is not on this list.

And it is that the country led by Kurz is not doing badly at the moment neither in vaccine distribution nor in cases of coronavirus, as noted by diplomatic sources. Although the start of vaccination was slow, the truth is that currently Austria is among the ten countries with the most vaccines administered on the continent daily, while daily cases are below the Union average.

Therefore, the situation is stable, which shows that the pulse is not based on actual needs, but in an attempt to break with the balance that now prevails in the continent.

An Austrian official asked about it has not denied the threat from his country and has assured that Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovenia, Latvia or Bulgaria support your efforts within the European framework.

Vaccination in Austria is progressing well. (Photo by JOHANN GRODER / APA / AFP via Getty Images)

The Austrian suggestion to block the purchase of vaccines from Pfizer has made the matter copper a legal nuance, while the experts study if it really has the ability to prevent it or not, since being an annex to the general contract (which was approved) perhaps the Austrian interference does not affect at all.

At the moment there are still doubts about how those new 10 million would be distributed. While in general there seems to be a certain consensus that between 1 and 2 million should go to countries with a high need for vaccines (Croatia, Bulgaria, Latvia, Estonia and Slovakia), some states such as Poland refuse to distribute doses without taking into account to the population as before.

It should also be remembered that Austria refused at first to buy all the doses that were due to him from Pfizer and fundamentally opted for AstraZeneca to immunize its population, whose supply has had serious problems.

One of the solutions that the Austrian country is studying is acquire 100 million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. We will have to see how this confrontation ends and if Austria finally ends up getting away with it.

ON VIDEO I Vaccination points in the middle of the street for any citizen: this is how Israel is moving towards immunization

More stories that may interest you: