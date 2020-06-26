The French driver believes that the changes are “crazy” without having tested the car

The 31 returns to the grill after a year as a Mercedes tester

Esteban Ocon has advanced that the Renault RS20 has evolved noticeably since the non-Australian GP despite the fact that many parts have not even been tested and have been replaced and also despite the prohibition to open factories to evolve cars.

The Frenchman, who debuts this year with the diamond brand, has been eager to finally compete again and has anticipated that in exactly a week, all the teams will have a busy Friday at the Austrian GP.

“Obviously there was a lot of work that was done before the factories closed, but the car will be very different from the one that should have arrived in Australia, which is crazy because some of its parts we had never tried,” he said. Ocon in words collected by the British media ..net.

“But that is exciting. There will be a lot of data to collect in Friday’s Free Practice and there we will see how much we have improved and how well we feel with everything. I am looking forward to it,” he added.

Ocon made his F1 debut in the middle of 2016 with the Manor team and was in 2017 and 2018 with Force India -Racing Point-, but was left without a seat last season, where he served as the third driver for the Mercedes team.

“It has been a long time since the last time I competed, almost a year and a half … it is crazy. It seems that everything is against me for me to drive again,” Ocon said ironically about the postponement of the 2020 season.

“It has been too long, that’s for sure. Last year’s wait was very difficult for me in a different year. But that has already happened and now I am in a great team with a great challenge ahead and I look forward to driving again. “, It’s over.

