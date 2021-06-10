Austrian Wolf and Englishman Horsfield share leadership in Scandinavia

The Austrian Christine Wolf and English Sam horsfield, with two cards with 64 strokes (8 under par), they share in the lead after the first day of the novel Mixed Scandinavian Tournament, of the European Golf Circuit, which takes place at the Vallda club in Gothenburg (Sweden).

A blow from both, is, among others, the Spanish Pep Angles, who presented an ‘eagle’, six ‘birdies’ and a ‘bogey’ on his card.

The Mixed Scandinavia is one of the two tournaments of the year that brings together the two circuits, the European (male) and the female LET, with 78 players and 78 players, who play under the same conditions, and logically take the same award.

On a course of 6,458 meters, par 72, the best on the first day were, just one representative from each circuit: Christine Wolf and Sam Horsfield.

The 32-year-old Austrian, winner of a tournament on the LET circuit, and Olympian in 2016, presented an immaculate card with an ‘eagle’ (hole 16) and six ‘birdies’.

She led alone, until the 24-year-old Horsfield with two wins on the European Tour, both in August 2020, matched her with nine birdies and one bogey.

At one stroke, in addition to the aforementioned Angles, there are the English Steven Brown and Ashley Chester, and the Finnish Kalle samooja.

Of the Spanish representation, in addition to Angles, the best were Carlos Pigem (68 strokes), Maria Hernandez (69), Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (69), Adri arnaus (69), Nuria Iturrioz (70) and Carmen alonso (70).