Austrian Health Minister resigns after being “exhausted” by the pandemic: “Obviously, I have worked too hard”

Austria’s Health Minister, environmentalist Rudolf Anschober, announced this Tuesday your resignation for health reasons, after being hospitalized twice recently for circulatory problems linked to exhaustion and the stress of managing the covid-19 pandemic.

“I have asked the president of the federal republic to relieve me of these functions starting next Monday, “Anschober, who took office in January 2020, told a televised press conference.

The outgoing minister, a member of Los Verdes – the minority partner of Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservative Popular Party (ÖVP) in the ruling coalition – added that your request was accepted by the head of state, Alexander van der Bellen.

The doctor Wolfgang Mückstein, 44, will assume the Health portfolio from next Monday and in his first statements called on all citizens to get vaccinated to end the pandemic.

Anschober, 60, recalled that he had to be hospitalized twice in the last four weeks, affected by a collapse of the circulatory system and high blood pressure, among other problems caused by “exhaustion”. “Obviously I’ve worked too hard. I’ve been out of shape for a few weeks, “he acknowledged.

Tension between partners and death threats

The still head of Health avoided referring to the evident tensions with Kurz and other politicians on the strategy to combat the coronavirus, limiting himself to pointing out that “conflicts” have increased since the second wave of the pandemic, last fall, and that He “often” felt “very lonely”.

Added to this was “a massive increase in aggressiveness” in part of the population, with “death threats” against him and those close to him. “Since November of last year I have been with police protection, and this has taken away an important source of my energy, which I obtain from free contact with citizens on the street,” he said.

Anschober once again defended the current confinement in Vienna and other eastern regions of the country (in force until May 1), given the critical situation in hospitals, which he described as “dramatic.” He also regretted that “more than a third of citizens do not take the test” and the same proportion say they are not willing to be vaccinated.