Austrian GP (Styria) F1 2021: Results of free practice

Free practice 1 and 2 of the Austrian GP of F1 2021, or Styrian GP, whatever you want to call it. This is the first “delivery”, since, as you know, next week we will compete again here. For this reason, the teams will take the opportunity to carry out experiments with the setup adjustments given this stability in terms of the track and thus see what is better. Therefore, they could be weekends with very different results …

Here they have seen the Red Bull, and also the Alpha Tauri, to go very well. Something normal, since they want to do very well in front of their fans, since the Austrian GP is not only called Red Bull Ring, but it is the home of the energy drink company. However, Mercedes is also there, and everything is very even. So nothing is decided. Tomorrow in practice 3 we will see better represented what will happen and, especially, in qualifying. And remember that in the past GP the Mercedes seemed disappeared and in the race they fought very hard. In addition, we will see if the rain makes an appearance.

Everything is in a breath much equality as has been seen in previous races this season. But with a plus, and that is that this circuit of the Austrian GP is one of the shortest on the calendar, so the times will be even tighter from each other. Everything can be decided by hundredths or thousandths of a second. In addition, we must also be attentive to see if the fastest lap is achieved. For that, the times should fall below the minute, although it will not be easy … Even more so if the weather conditions continue to leave the track somewhat delicate as with the drops that have fallen today.

Alpine has been very competitive here, at least one lap. Also McLaren and Aston Martin. Although later in long runs everything is somewhat different, and it is the moment in which Mercedes and other teams can be more even. We will also have to watch Alpha Tauri, who in FP1 has been very fast and in FP2 has faded a bit. Ferrari also with some problems here, and we will see if they can solve them. Maybe they are better in long runs than in qualifying, although we will have to wait.

The track today has been delicate, with some starts, spins, and laps invalidated for exceeding the track limits. However, the strangest thing about the second session was the slip that Bottas has had when he left his box of the box. When stepping on the painted line that separates the lane from the pitlane and the stopping places, the car left behind and was crossed. McLaren mechanics have helped him out …

Free practice 1 results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’05 “910 2 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’06” 166 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’06 “332 4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’06” 386 5 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1 ’06 “397 6 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’06” 519 7 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’06 “551 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’06” 584 9 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’06 “614 10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’06” 629 11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’06 “630 12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’06” 669 13 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’06 “696 14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’06” 708 15 George Russell Williams 1’06 “848 16 Lando Norris McLaren 1’06 “861 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’07” 180 18 Nick Schumacher Haas 1’07 “473 19 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1’07” 823 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’08 “081

Free Practice 2 Results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’05 “412 2 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’05” 748 3 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’05 “790 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’05” 796 5 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’05 “827 6 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’05” 934 7 Lando Norris McLaren 1’05 “994 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’06” 079 9 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’06 “089 10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’06” 145 11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’06 “147 12 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’06” 251 13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’06 “270 14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’06” 297 15 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’06 “451 16 George Russell Williams 1’06 “628 17 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’06” 886 18 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’07 “404 19 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’07” 669 20 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri –

More tomorrow with the summary of what happened in the FP3 of the Austrian GP and in the classification, with the time tables. We will also be attentive to the latest news that may arise and the weather. But, given the equality, it could be a very very interesting weekend with surprises in qualifying and also in the race …