Austrian GP (Part 2) of F1 2021: Schedules and where to watch the race

Once the Styrian GP has passed, the Red Bull Ring will once again become the setting for the next race. This weekend the action of F1 2021 returns to this track to celebrate the Austrian GP. You already know that it is repeated this weekend because they have to fill a gap left by the pandemic after the cancellation of the Turkish GP, which in principle would occupy this place.

In this new career A more or less similar performance is expected to that seen in the last Austrian GP (Styria), since from one week to another few things have changed the teams. Of course, everyone will have much more confidence and the cars will be better adapted to this track, although it will be necessary to see if the weather conditions are identical or not. But this should not be synonymous with boring, since we saw in 2020 that the repeated races gave rise to a multitude of changes compared to the first edition …

Will there be revenge for the fights seen at the Austrian GP last weekend? They will be able to recover from these struggles and deal a blow to their opponents … All those questions will be answered in a few days when this race begins at Red Bull’s home. Just before leaving for Silverstone, where great things and changes are expected …

As you already know, so as not to miss any session, you already know that you can see the sessions in Movistar + F1 or in DAZN, as well as the rest of the alternatives that there are this year to see this Austrian GP. As to the schedules, they will be identical to the last race, since they have not moved from the country:

# 8211; # 8211; – Day Session Time Friday July 2 Free practice 1 11:00 Friday July 2 Free practice 2 15:00 Saturday July 3 Free practice 3 12:00 Saturday July 3 Qualifying 15:00 Sunday July 4 Race 15:00