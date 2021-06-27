Austrian GP (Part 1 – Styria) of F1 2021: Race Results

It was not a race with big surprises and with too many accidents, but the truth is that it was not too boring despite the fact that the rain did not finally appear. It was sunny with high asphalt temperatures throughout the race, although at the end of the Austrian F1 GP 2021 some pilots have been concerned to see some black clouds. However, he was only left in a false alarm …

In the exit Fernando Alonso has managed to regain two positions with a great start, despite being somewhat boxed in. Also, Gasly has played with Leclerc. The Monaco rider broke the front wing and the Frenchman cut his rear tire. This problem in the Alpha Tauri has caused it to fall to the tail and also touch other cars that were coming further behind and they have not been able to avoid it. Finally Leclerc was able to come back with that stop to change the front wing, Gasly gave up, and Fernando Alonso was able to finish 9th as he was unable to retain the Ferraris who were coming very fast.

As for the head, a very clean exit. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were very good. That is why they have been able to maintain their positions. From there, Max has set a great pace and led from start to finish, giving the Briton no chance. Finally they have both finished as they left. First Max, taking a greater advantage in the world championship, and second Hamilton, who has been somewhat concerned about the great pace that the Red Bulls have shown here. And next weekend this same race is repeated, with softer tires that hurt Mercedes more.

By the way, as for the world he stays after this race with 156 points for Max, 138 points for Hamilton, and 96 for Pérez. The constructors team has 252 points for Red Bull, and 212 for Mercedes.

By the way, a very fast race, a short route, which has reached fold up to the 5th.

Fantastic in terms of lando norris rhythm, which today came out third and has managed to position the McLaren behind the greats. The Woking guys do very well here, with the fastest top speeds. A pity that Daniel Ricciardo is somewhat blurred this year and he does not look at all comfortable. Williams’ pace on this speed track was also surprising, with a George Russell holding many laps just behind Fernando Alonso. Incredible the British driver who sounds like a substitute for Bottas at Mercedes. A pity that he finally had to give up due to engine valve problems.

The Alpha Tauri were also very strong on this track of the Austrian GP. However, as I mentioned, Gasly had to drop out due to this problem at the beginning and Tsunoda had a somewhat more discreet race. But if it hadn’t been like that, they would have been candidates to fight Lando and the Ferraris.

Race results

# 8211; # 8211; – – – Position Driver Team Time Laps 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:22:18 “925 71 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +35” 743 71 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +46 “907 71 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull +47” 434 71 5 Lando Norris McLaren +1 lap 70 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1 lap 70 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1 lap 70 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap 70 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1 lap 70 10 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +1 lap 70 11 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo +1 lap 70 12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1 lap 70 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1 lap 70 14 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 lap 70 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 lap 70 16 Mick Schumacher Haas +2 laps 69 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams +3 laps 68 18 Nikita Mazepin Haas +3 laps 68 19 George Russell Williams – Retired 20 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri – Retired

We will see if in the next race some things change with a different setup with what we learned here, and if the whiter tires that Pirelli will bring can also benefit some more than others. We will also have to wait if the rain appears in the next Austrian GP, although the forecast indicates that it should not rain. Without rest, the teams and drivers will remain there this week to repeat the race …