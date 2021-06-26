Austrian GP (Part 1 – Styria) of F1 2021: Qualifying results

The classification of the Austrian GP of F1 2021 begins, or the Styrian GP, ​​which has certified that what we have seen in free practice 3 was not a mirage. They have all been very close together, with hundredths or thousandths between positions, since it is a short lap and that together with the equality of this year has made a small error worth to leave many positions behind. In the end, the one who has not failed and has done an exceptional job has been Max Verstappen, who has achieved the best lap to start from pole tomorrow.

After max should leave Valtteri BottasHe is quite good at this circuit and has achieved the second best lap in qualifying, ahead of Lewis Hamilton. On the other hand, a two-position penalty (for the spin he did in the pitlane in second gear, for some tests they were doing at Mercedes so as not to waste so much time at the stops) will cause him to go further back tomorrow, overtaking his teammate to the first line so that it leaves right behind its rival for the world-wide one. The start will be interesting, and see who comes out better and who manages to go through the first corners with the complete car, because on this circuit certain peloton usually form that end with incidents …

By the way, there is also an investigation related to Bottas, although in this case the sanction would be taken by Tsunoda for hindering the Finn. We will have to be vigilant. As for his partner, the Briton Lewis Hamilton, has been seen here very complainer with the speed of the Red Bull in a straight line. Plus, he’s been behind Bottas here. We will see if tomorrow he can take advantage of the great pace of the race that the Mercedes have and can fight with Max to leave an interesting race. In principle, it will be a dry race, but we will see, since the forecasts are somewhat uncertain here …

Carlos Sainz, and Ferrari in general, have not had a good performance in classification. He will start 12th in this circuit of the Austrian GP. His teammate has done a little better and will start a few positions ahead of him, but they haven’t had it easy. They had problems on one lap, although they hope that tomorrow in the race the pace will be good. So we’ll see if they can both finish in the points, something they didn’t get in the last race.

On in the case of Fernando Alonso things have gone better. It seems that he has already regained the confidence that he lacked and now he can push himself to the limit and make better use of the car. While his teammate, Ocon, fell in Q1, the Spaniard managed to move to Q3 and finish with the 9th fastest time today. Also, if there is finally a penalty for Tsunoda, it is possible that he could climb one more position and start eighth for tomorrow’s race. Although this is yet to be determined …

Very ok williams work, they have been quite strong here. Especially Russell who has once again positioned himself in Q2 and will start 11, ahead of Sainz. Also good for Giovinazzi and, especially, Lando Norris, who starts third tomorrow, while Ricciardo is missing in P13 …

Free practice 3 results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’04 “369 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’04” 573 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’04 “832 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’05” 026 5 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1 ’05 “150 6 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’05” 298 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’05 “340 8 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’05” 400 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’05 “445 10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’05 “492 11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’05” 556 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’05 “676 13 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’05” 698 14 George Russell Williams 1’05 “863 15 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa ROmeo 1’05” 942 16 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’05 “992 17 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’06” 116 18 Nicholas Latifi McLaren 1’06 “119 19 Lando Norris McLaren 1’06” 654 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’06 “692

Classification results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’03 “841 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’04” 067 3 Lando Norris McLaren 1’04 “120 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’04” 168 5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1 ‘ 04 “035 * 6 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’04” 236 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’04 “472 8 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’04” 514 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’04 “574 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’04 “708 11 George Russell Willams 1’04” 671 12 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’04 “800 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’04” 808 14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’04 “875 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’04” 913 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’05 “175 17 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’05” 217 18 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’05 “429 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’06” 041 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’06 “192

Tomorrow, whether with rain or without it, the race is going to be very interesting. Not only for equality, but for the battles that we are going to see here. Especially the first positions, since the two championship rivals go out together and in front of the circuit. Mercedes and Red Bull are looking forward to it, and we will also see if the strategies from the wall also manage to change the positions of their respective drivers. Also important is the role that Bottas and Pérez will play as squires …