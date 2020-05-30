Austrian Ministry of Health accepts promoters’ proposal

F1 personnel will land in Zeltweg and undergo covid-19 test

The Austrian Government will give the definitive yes to Formula 1 for the celebration of two races in Spielberg on July 5 and 12 of this year. These will be, in the absence of official confirmation, the two inaugural appointments of the 2020 season with which the Grand Circus hopes to return to a partial normality in the competition.

The Austrian government will give the green light in the next few hours to the celebration of two races at the Red Bull Ring for July 5 and 12, according to the Austrian motor magazine Motorprofis. In this way, Formula 1 will follow its planned roadmap for 2020 after the covid-19 forced the last minute cancellation of the Australian GP.

The promoter of the Austrian GP sent a formal request to the government and the country’s Ministry of Health earlier this month to confirm the holding of the two races. In this report, the Spielberg circuit promised not to host more than 2,000 people in the paddock and to test all Formula 1 personnel.

At first, it was expected that the races would be completely behind closed doors, that is, without an audience. However, according to this same source, there will be spectators on the circuit. But not more than 500. The Austrian Government has accepted a certain number of fans. It is unknown how the selection process for these fans will be and when it will take place.

To ensure the well-being and health of the entire population near the Red Bull Ring and outside the sport, all teams will travel directly to Zeltweg airport a few kilometers from the route. After passing a test, they can travel to their respective hotels and to the circuit.

It will be the first time in its 70-year history that Formula 1 has held two races in just one week on the same circuit and in the same season. After this double date, the Great Circus is expected to continue its plan to travel to Hungary and later to the United Kingdom.

The ‘yes’ to Formula 1 is also good news for other categories such as MotoGP. The queen category of the two wheels is scheduled to meet at the Red Bull Ring on August 12 of this year. It is hoped that it will also receive the green light and be a double date as in the Great Circus.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.