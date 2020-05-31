Good news has been provided by the Austrian Ministry of Health, by approving the double date of the Formula 1 World Championship for the start of the 2020 season, at the Red Bull Ring Circuit in Spielberg.

The two races of the highest category are scheduled for July 5 and 12, ratifying the proposed calendar that the organizers of F1 had announced a few weeks ago.

This approval has been given by this regulatory body, after the organizers presented a comprehensive professional safety plan to prevent COVID-19 infections and infections. Added to this is the decrease in risk in the area. However, the authorities have stressed that this event will not have a public presence.

In an official statement, the Minister of Health, Rudolf Anschober, expressed: “The organizer has presented an implementation plan that is based on the special requirements of the Formula 1 GP and the necessary protection measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to strict hygiene measures, the plan also provides periodic tests and health checks for teams and all other employees, as well as a specific medical concept.

For the Ministry of Health, the plan meets the requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after a detailed review by experts: the crucial factor is the close coordination between the organizer and regional and local health authorities.

As with the agreement on a special plan for the implementation of the Bundesliga, which we see as a model project for team sports, it was also possible to design a very specific regulation with a high level of protection, “concluded the Minister.

Now we have to wait for the officialization of the calendar and programming by the FIA ​​and Formula 1, to finally have the start of the 2020 season of the highest category of world motorsport.

