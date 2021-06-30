Austrian F1 GP: Verstappen doesn’t trust

Max Verstappen, just after winning the Styrian F1 GP last week, he already had all his senses in the race this weekend, at the same circuit, at the Austrian GP. He knows that he is a favorite before Mercedes, but facing the gallery, he does not want to trust himself. The Dutchman continues to keep a low profile despite leading the World Cup by 18 points and dominating the last few rounds with an iron fist. Only a puncture in the absence of a few turns prevented him from reaching this Austrian GP with 4 wins in a row. Of the last four races, he swept Monaco, in Baku he dominated again until the failure of his wheel, and reigned again in Paul Ricard and Styria. Of all these appointments, he only suffered in France with a different strategy that forced him to make a spectacular comeback, passing Hamilton with two laps to go. But always, his pace was better than that of his rivals. And above all, its straight power is what is leaving Mercedes unanswered, especially after the introduction of the second engine of the year in Paul Ricard, more reliable, and therefore able to squeeze more of its potential. He is the favorite, but before the second Austrian appointment, Verstappen wants to remain calm, pointing out that things could change with the introduction this weekend of the softest range of Pirelli tires, the C5.

“Winning our home race last weekend was quite a team effort and we can be very happy with that, but we cannot easily expect the same result this weekend.. The teams will learn of what they didn’t do so well last week and we also have softer tire compounds (Pirelli will carry their softest range this weekend) which could also vary, ”Max commented.

I hope everyone is closer this weekend

“We had a very positive race, but there are always things we can do better and naturally I hope everyone is closer this weekend, since this is what usually happens when you have races in a row on the same track, “added Verstappen, who also received with optimism the announcement that Mercedes will continue to improve its car to try to beat him.

I like that everyone keeps pushing and wants to improve

“As a team, we are focused on ourselves and I like that everyone keeps pushing and wants to improve, as that is what Formula One and the competition are all about. It is very important for me to see everyone motivated and adding performance and from my side I will continue to drive to the maximum every weekend to try to stay ahead. At the moment, we have a very good package, but we have to be aware of everything, as it is still a very long season, “he commented on Mercedes.

“I can’t believe this is my 200th race! I really want to race in the same place for a second weekend, I think this will give me a very good understanding of the car. Now I have a very good reference from last weekend and I know the areas that I need to improve. It will also be interesting to see how much the tire compounds will change performance and strategy over the weekend. I think we can do very well this weekend and it would be very special to get on the podium here in our home race and secure more points for the team. “